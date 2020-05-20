Services
Port Huron - Beverly Ann Daly, 79, of Port Huron, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 with her family by her side at the Blue Water Hospice Home.

She was born July 9, 1940 in Port Huron to the late A. Stuart and Alice Daly.

Beverly had been active in her younger years playing basketball and softball in the Port Huron Recreational leagues. She played fastpitch for the Pollock-Jowett Funeral Home ladies class A team. This team would later be inducted into the Port Huron Sports Hall of Fame.

Beverly is survived by a brother, Richard (Pat) Daly of Marysville; a sister, Linda Dane (Paul Collins) of Fort Gratiot; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Betty J. Zauner; sister, Mary Alice Lewandowski; brothers, James, Thomas and William Daly; nieces, Jane Currier and Renee Daly; and nephew, Greg Zauner.

Cremation and family services have taken place.

Memorials may be made to Blue Water Hospice or any charity.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 20 to May 24, 2020
