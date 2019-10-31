|
|
Beverly Guba
Clarkston - Beverly Guba, 73, of Clarkston, passed away October 24 after a lengthy illness. She was the daughter of George and Adele Guba of Port Huron, Michigan. She lived in Port Huron for many years before moving to Alexandria, Virginia, and working at the Pentagon for the Department of the Navy. She retired from governmental work and returned to Michigan to be close to family. She is survived by her sister Barbara Young and her husband David of Harbor Springs, and her brother George Guba and his wife Debbie of Clarkston, as well as four nieces and a nephew. A private family internment at Mt. Hope Cemetery is planned.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019