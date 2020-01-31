|
Beverly I. Chidester
Clyde Township - Beverly Irene Chidester, 81, of Clyde Township, died Thursday, January 30, 2020.
She was born April 17, 1938 in Carroll, Iowa to the late Marvin and Maxine Bennett. She married Donald Chidester on June 14, 2008 in Port Huron.
Mrs. Chidester was a secretary with Belvedere USA Corporation. She enjoyed travelling in their motorhome, gardening, crafts, crocheting and card making. Beverly loved the Lord and attended Our Saviour Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; two children, Connie (Mike) Bratcher and Craig Ellis; four grandchildren, Richard Schinderling, Erin (Daniel) Dail, Steven (Brandy) Ellis, and Toni (Patrick) Steen; three great grandchildren; three stepchildren, Joan (Tim) Stoltz, David (Amy) Chidester and Karen (Timothy) Lay; eight step grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Pat and Danny Bennett.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Reverend Donald Doerzbacher of Our Savior Lutheran Church will officiate.
Burial will be in Kinney Cemetery, Clyde Township.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020