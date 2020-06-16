Beverly J. Kimsey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly J. Kimsey

Marine City - Beverly J. "Bev" nee Laming (Toles) Kimsey, age 84, of Marine City, passed away on June 15, 2020. She was born May 28, 1936 in Port Huron to the late Earl and Patricia Laming.

She was the co-owner of Bev's Korner Kitchen in Marine City with her first husband for many years. She later moved to Spring City, Tennessee and married Julian "Dale" Kimsey and he preceded her in death.

She enjoyed reading, her cats and watching the t.v. show Walker Texas Ranger.

She is survived by her children; Gregg (Evie) Toles, Anita (Steven) MacDuff, Allen (Carol) Toles, and Dondi (Mike) Schutt.

She is also survived by her step-children; Debbie Cantrell, Tammy (Joseph) Baldwin, Malinda (Stephen) Vaught, Johnny Kimsey, Jerry Kimsey, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren along with her brother; Darwin (Judy) Laming, sisters; Colleen ( Peter) Giannangeli, JoAnn Corry, Sondra (James) Ganhs, her brother in-law; Larry Kimsey and sister in-law; Barbara Danniels.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngfuneralservices.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved