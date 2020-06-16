Beverly J. Kimsey
Marine City - Beverly J. "Bev" nee Laming (Toles) Kimsey, age 84, of Marine City, passed away on June 15, 2020. She was born May 28, 1936 in Port Huron to the late Earl and Patricia Laming.
She was the co-owner of Bev's Korner Kitchen in Marine City with her first husband for many years. She later moved to Spring City, Tennessee and married Julian "Dale" Kimsey and he preceded her in death.
She enjoyed reading, her cats and watching the t.v. show Walker Texas Ranger.
She is survived by her children; Gregg (Evie) Toles, Anita (Steven) MacDuff, Allen (Carol) Toles, and Dondi (Mike) Schutt.
She is also survived by her step-children; Debbie Cantrell, Tammy (Joseph) Baldwin, Malinda (Stephen) Vaught, Johnny Kimsey, Jerry Kimsey, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren along with her brother; Darwin (Judy) Laming, sisters; Colleen ( Peter) Giannangeli, JoAnn Corry, Sondra (James) Ganhs, her brother in-law; Larry Kimsey and sister in-law; Barbara Danniels.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngfuneralservices.com
Marine City - Beverly J. "Bev" nee Laming (Toles) Kimsey, age 84, of Marine City, passed away on June 15, 2020. She was born May 28, 1936 in Port Huron to the late Earl and Patricia Laming.
She was the co-owner of Bev's Korner Kitchen in Marine City with her first husband for many years. She later moved to Spring City, Tennessee and married Julian "Dale" Kimsey and he preceded her in death.
She enjoyed reading, her cats and watching the t.v. show Walker Texas Ranger.
She is survived by her children; Gregg (Evie) Toles, Anita (Steven) MacDuff, Allen (Carol) Toles, and Dondi (Mike) Schutt.
She is also survived by her step-children; Debbie Cantrell, Tammy (Joseph) Baldwin, Malinda (Stephen) Vaught, Johnny Kimsey, Jerry Kimsey, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren along with her brother; Darwin (Judy) Laming, sisters; Colleen ( Peter) Giannangeli, JoAnn Corry, Sondra (James) Ganhs, her brother in-law; Larry Kimsey and sister in-law; Barbara Danniels.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, China Twp. To leave the family a message of comfort please visit: www.youngfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.