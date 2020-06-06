Beverly J. Krafft
Warren - Beverly Joan Krafft, 83, of Warren, formerly of Port Huron, died Friday, June 5, 2020.
She was born August 14, 1936 in Harbor Beach to the late Leonard and Martha Essenmacher. She married Chester J. "Jack" Krafft on February 4, 1956 in St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. He died July 23, 2006.
Beverly was a graduate of Port Huron High School. She was a Girl Scout Leader and Lunch Mother for many years and was always there for anyone who needed her.
She is survived by her children, Stephen (Kathleen) Krafft, Sharon Miller, Martha (Mike) Spain, John Krafft and Jacklyn (Michael) Rocca; grandchildren, Dewey (Susan) Miller, Kimberley (Chris) Manley, Elizabeth Spain, Kathryn (Adam) Malone, Jesse Fabré, Olivia Krafft, Nathan Krafft, Sabrina Krafft, Jack (Shelby) Crabtree, Madilyn Crabtree and Vincent Rocca; great grandchildren, Andrew and Katelyn Miller, Keira and Kynzie Mae Malone and Jack Crabtree; and brothers, Patrick (Marge) and Richard (Barb) Essenmacher. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marion Krafft; brothers, Terrance, William, and Daniel Essenmacher; and sisters, Mary Pat Johnston and Sheila Essenmacher.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. The Reverend Lee Acervo will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Warren - Beverly Joan Krafft, 83, of Warren, formerly of Port Huron, died Friday, June 5, 2020.
She was born August 14, 1936 in Harbor Beach to the late Leonard and Martha Essenmacher. She married Chester J. "Jack" Krafft on February 4, 1956 in St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. He died July 23, 2006.
Beverly was a graduate of Port Huron High School. She was a Girl Scout Leader and Lunch Mother for many years and was always there for anyone who needed her.
She is survived by her children, Stephen (Kathleen) Krafft, Sharon Miller, Martha (Mike) Spain, John Krafft and Jacklyn (Michael) Rocca; grandchildren, Dewey (Susan) Miller, Kimberley (Chris) Manley, Elizabeth Spain, Kathryn (Adam) Malone, Jesse Fabré, Olivia Krafft, Nathan Krafft, Sabrina Krafft, Jack (Shelby) Crabtree, Madilyn Crabtree and Vincent Rocca; great grandchildren, Andrew and Katelyn Miller, Keira and Kynzie Mae Malone and Jack Crabtree; and brothers, Patrick (Marge) and Richard (Barb) Essenmacher. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Marion Krafft; brothers, Terrance, William, and Daniel Essenmacher; and sisters, Mary Pat Johnston and Sheila Essenmacher.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. The Reverend Lee Acervo will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2020.