Beverly Jean Crawford
Port St. Lucie, FL - Beverly Jean Crawford, age 87, passed away at daughter's her home in Port St. Lucie, Florida on October 28th, 2019. Born on November 10th 1931, Bev was a devoted sister, caring wife, loving mother, and fiercely proud grandmother and great-grandmother.
Born in Almont, Michigan, she attended St. Clair high school and Bob Jones University. She was a retired beautician and proprietress of Bev's Styling Salon in Port Huron Michigan. Beverly was blessed with many talents. She enjoyed playing (and teaching) the organ and has on many occasions, played at Griswold Street Baptist Church. Bev enjoyed gardening, painting, sewing, hand crafts, hunting, boating, snowmobiling, trips to the upper peninsula, and most importantly, the Florida sunshine and her loving family.
A long-time member of Griswold Street Baptist Church, Beverly was strong in her faith. A devout Christian, she impressed upon those willing to listen, about how her faith saw her through many difficult times.
Due to the nature of her chronic illness, Beverly moved to Florida where her daughter Dawn lovingly cared for her until the Lord called her home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mabel Currey, her sisters Doris Maxine Carnell, Phyllis David, Katherine May Threlfall, and Margret Elaine Rocker, her brother Max Donald Currey, her first husband Robert Russell Segar, son Calvin Russell Segar and Grandson Robert John Segar.
She leaves behind a husband, Robert "Gene" Crawford of Fort Gratiot Michigan. A second marriage for both, together they undertook the delicate art of a blending their families.
Beverly's children, Karen Dawn Seeger, Max (Nancy) Segar, Walt Segar, Julie (Ray) Perez, their children, grandchildren and countless others all mourn this sudden loss.
Beverly's funeral was held November 2, 2019 at Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home in Romeo Michigan and she is laid to rest at the Scottish Settlement Cemetery in Almont Michigan.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019