Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Lexington, MI
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Lexington, MI
Beverly June Goodwin


1935 - 2019
Beverly June Goodwin Obituary
Beverly June Goodwin

Croswell - Beverly June Goodwin, age 84, passed away on November 16, 2019.

She was born on August 11, 1935, in Port Huron, to the late Leonard James and Bernice Cowper.

Beverly was married to her true love and protector, Clarence (John) Goodwin for 64 years. She was a loving mother to four children, Marjorie (Larry) Ferrier and Debra Jo Goodwin both preceding her in death. She is survived by her son, John (Mary) Goodwin and Kim (Mark) Stencel.

She was a loving sister to Jo Ann (Arnold) Beller and the late Lucille "Cindy" (Richard) Cookenmaster.

Beverly was extremely proud of her grandchildren, Diana (James) Weber, Jaclynn (Justin) Boone, Victoria (Colin) Musser, Nathan Stencel and Jeff (Becky) Stencel. She had five great grandchildren, Alexis, Jonathon, Peter and James Stencel and Camilla Musser.

Visitation will begin at 10:00am followed by the funeral at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Lexington. Pastor Barry Sheldon will officiate.

Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Beverly may be made to the Cancer Association.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
