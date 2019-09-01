|
|
Beverly M. Hyde
Kimball - Mrs. Beverly M. Hyde, age 91, of Kimball, passed away on August 27, 2019, with her family by her side.
She was born on December 22, 1927, in Port Huron, to the late Frank J. and Clara Idelle Eisenhauer.
Beverly loved shopping, going to the casino and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Roy James Hyde, daughter, Beverly "Joy" Guyette, son and daughter-in-law, Ernie (Sheree) Hyde, 4 grandsons, 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Beverly was preceded in death by many of her close friends and family.
Memorial services will be at a later date, cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Memorial tributes may be made to the wishes of the family.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 1, 2019