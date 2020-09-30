Beverly Martha Jackson
Port Huron - Beverly Martha Jackson, age 87, of Port Huron, passed away on September 30, 2020, at Wadhams Creek Adult Foster Care.
She was born on September 15, 1933, in Port Huron, to the late Archie and Frieda Simmons.
Beverly married Charles Jackson on June 14, 1952, in Port Huron. Charles preceded her in death on October 1, 2012.
She graduated from Marysville High School, a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, a 22 year employee of Riverside Metals and was a homemaker.
Beverly is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles (Dawn) Jackson, daughter and son-in-law, Louann (Rick) Grossi, daughter, Bonnie (Kevin Farr) Kibbe, son, Larry Jackson, son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Michelle) Jackson, son and daughter-in-law, Timothy (Cherie) Jackson and daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl (Robert) Burkett along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and brother-in-law, Marion (Allen) Dimon, brother, Don Simmons and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Simmons and sister, Linda Hand.
Funeral Services will be 2:00pm Friday, October 2, 2020, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Visiting hours will be 1:00pm until the time of service at 2:00pm.
Memorial tributes may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
