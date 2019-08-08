|
Beverly R. Rowe
Clyde Township - Mrs. Beverly R. Rowe, age 76, of Clyde Township, passed away on August 5, 2019, in McLaren Port Huron Hospital, with her family by her side. She was born on July 14, 1943, in Port Huron, to the late John and Fern Gardner. Beverly was a long-time business owner providing accounting services. She was a past State Representative for the Woman's Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Police. Beverly enjoyed reading, nature and the outdoors. She is survived by her husband, David Rowe of Clyde Township, son and daughter-in-law, Troy (Dr. Jeannie) Rowe of Avoca, daughter, Loraine Reynolds of Texas, son and daughter-in-law, Jason (Inice) Rowe of Virginia, 2 grandchildren, Alexandria Hollenbeck and Jade Rowe. Beverly was preceded in death by her son, Harry David Rowe. Funeral Services will be 11:00am Saturday, August 10, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Burial to take place in Kinney Cemetery. Visiting hours will be Friday, 6:00pm to 8:00pm and Saturday, 10:00am until the time of services at 11:00am in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be her family. Memorial tributes may be made to the Blue Water Area Humane Society. Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 8, 2019