Billy N. Purdom Sr.



Croswell - Billy N. Purdom Sr., 74, of Croswell, died Friday, May 31, 2019.



He was born January 26, 1945 in Detroit to the late Elbert H. and Agnes E. Purdom.



Billy served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked in security for General Motors and then in vehicle sales and for Art Van Furniture. Billy enjoyed deer hunting. Most importantly, he loved being a grandpa.



He is survived by four children, Kelly Purdom, Billy (Kathi) Purdom Jr., Amanda (Alain) Delaisse, and John (Leslie) Purdom; 12 beloved grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sister, Nancy (Frank) Rude; brother, Elbert D. "Al" Purdom; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in the Port Huron Church of Christ, 756 17th Street, Port Huron with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Minister Lamar Black will officiate.



Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army.



Memorials may be made to the family.



To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com. Published in The Times Herald on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary