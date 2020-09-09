1/1
Blake F. Corbett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blake's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Blake F. Corbett

St. Clair Township - Blake Franklin Corbett, 91, of St. Clair Township, died Sunday, September 6, 2020.

He was born July 7, 1929 in Mt. Brydges, Canada to the late Albert and Velma Corbett. He married Betty Chenoski on July 7, 1951 in St. Clair.

Blake was a graduate of Marysville High School. He was stationed in Japan with United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed with DTE for 46 years. He enjoyed raising and showing German Short Hair Pointers, hunting and being in the country.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty; daughter, Sue (Jerry) Corbett-Marshall; two grandchildren, Dawn (Damon) Nurenberg and Jennifer Santo-Richmond; and four great grandchildren, Kaine Santo, Danae Nurenberg, Foster Richmond and Blake Nurenberg.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Air Force and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved