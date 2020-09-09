Blake F. Corbett
St. Clair Township - Blake Franklin Corbett, 91, of St. Clair Township, died Sunday, September 6, 2020.
He was born July 7, 1929 in Mt. Brydges, Canada to the late Albert and Velma Corbett. He married Betty Chenoski on July 7, 1951 in St. Clair.
Blake was a graduate of Marysville High School. He was stationed in Japan with United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was employed with DTE for 46 years. He enjoyed raising and showing German Short Hair Pointers, hunting and being in the country.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty; daughter, Sue (Jerry) Corbett-Marshall; two grandchildren, Dawn (Damon) Nurenberg and Jennifer Santo-Richmond; and four great grandchildren, Kaine Santo, Danae Nurenberg, Foster Richmond and Blake Nurenberg.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the United States Air Force and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillfuneralhome.com