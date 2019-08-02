Services
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Westminster Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Cargo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche Louise Cargo


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche Louise Cargo Obituary
Blanche Louise Cargo

Port Huron - Blanche "Louise" Cargo, 77, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

She was born August 9, 1941 in Rochester, Pennsylvania to the late John and Mary Ann Wilson. She married William "Gary" Cargo on February 7, 1961 in Elkton, Maryland.

Louise was the manager of Faulkner's Hallmark Store for 10 years. She was an active member of Westminster Church and spent her life loving and serving her family and others. She enjoyed gardening and birds.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gary; a daughter, Wendy (David) Armbruster of Port Sanilac; a son, Gary (Colleen) Cargo Jr. of Burtchville; four grandchildren, Stephanie Daggett, Justin (Tess) Cargo, Mitchell Armbruster and Ryleigh Armbruster; two great grandchildren, Ellie and Tucker Daggett; a sister, Judy Roberts of Atlanta, Georgia; a brother, John David Wilson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Susie (Tim) Bunish of Youngstown, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Charles Roberts, in 2016.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 in Westminster Church. The Reverend Timothy Anderson will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Blanche's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pollock-Randall Funeral Home
Download Now