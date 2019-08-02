|
|
Blanche Louise Cargo
Port Huron - Blanche "Louise" Cargo, 77, of Port Huron, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
She was born August 9, 1941 in Rochester, Pennsylvania to the late John and Mary Ann Wilson. She married William "Gary" Cargo on February 7, 1961 in Elkton, Maryland.
Louise was the manager of Faulkner's Hallmark Store for 10 years. She was an active member of Westminster Church and spent her life loving and serving her family and others. She enjoyed gardening and birds.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gary; a daughter, Wendy (David) Armbruster of Port Sanilac; a son, Gary (Colleen) Cargo Jr. of Burtchville; four grandchildren, Stephanie Daggett, Justin (Tess) Cargo, Mitchell Armbruster and Ryleigh Armbruster; two great grandchildren, Ellie and Tucker Daggett; a sister, Judy Roberts of Atlanta, Georgia; a brother, John David Wilson of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Susie (Tim) Bunish of Youngstown, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Charles Roberts, in 2016.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 in Westminster Church. The Reverend Timothy Anderson will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 2, 2019