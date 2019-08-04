|
|
Bobby G. Vollmar
Port Huron - Mr. Bobby G. Vollmar, age 91, of Port Huron, passed away on August 2, 2019.
He was born on March 3, 1928, in Fairgrove, Michigan, to the late Jesse and Florence Vollmar.
Bobby married Betty Ann VanHove. She passed away on August 27, 2005.
He retired from Mueller Brass Company, was an insurance investigator for Equifax and a member of the Moose and Eagles.
Bobby is survived by his daughter, Kim E. Vollmar, daughter and son-in-law, Robbin (James) Mazur, son, Royce L. Vollmar, daughter and son-in-law, Tracy (David) Vowell, daughter and son-in-law, Josephine A. (Mark) Stager, son, Martin D. Vollmar, son and daughter-in-law, Kevin K. (Maggie) Vollmar, 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sister, Beverly Goodhue, brother, Larry Vollmar and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will take place. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Inurnment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery Columbarium.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 4, 2019