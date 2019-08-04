Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby G. Vollmar


1928 - 2019
Bobby G. Vollmar Obituary
Bobby G. Vollmar

Port Huron - Mr. Bobby G. Vollmar, age 91, of Port Huron, passed away on August 2, 2019.

He was born on March 3, 1928, in Fairgrove, Michigan, to the late Jesse and Florence Vollmar.

Bobby married Betty Ann VanHove. She passed away on August 27, 2005.

He retired from Mueller Brass Company, was an insurance investigator for Equifax and a member of the Moose and Eagles.

Bobby is survived by his daughter, Kim E. Vollmar, daughter and son-in-law, Robbin (James) Mazur, son, Royce L. Vollmar, daughter and son-in-law, Tracy (David) Vowell, daughter and son-in-law, Josephine A. (Mark) Stager, son, Martin D. Vollmar, son and daughter-in-law, Kevin K. (Maggie) Vollmar, 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, sister, Beverly Goodhue, brother, Larry Vollmar and several nieces and nephews.

Private family services will take place. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Inurnment will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery Columbarium.

Memorial tributes may be made to .

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
