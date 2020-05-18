|
Bobbye Ruth Pearce
Chesterfield - Bobbye Ruth Pearce, a Christian woman of substance and true grit, steeped in southern charm, was born in Magnolia, Arkansas in July 15, 1929 to Ella Ree Posey and Morgan Holcomb Pearce. She gracefully battled lifelong health issues while successfully balancing motherhood and career, retiring as office manager of UFCW Local 876. She was both Union strong and family focused, a truly inspiring woman that was passionate about her faith in the Lord, real estate, diamonds and Cadillacs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Robbye Shaddock Wilson, Ella Jane Shaddock, Cathryn Pearce, and special uncle Thomas Elliot Posey and Aunt Jettie Mae Posey.
Bobbye Ruth is survived by three grateful daughters: Ramona Lynn (Perry) Sankovich, Marcella Ruth George, Ella Ree (Stephen) Hughes: Grandchildren Tara Lynn Meldrum, Joseph E. Meldrum, Roxanne Hughes (Justin Raymond), Zebulon (Kaitlin) Hughes and Addie Morgan Hughes, great granddaughter Evelyn Hughes, sister Patricia Shaddock Tottingham (Basil), and specially close niece Lori Washburn.
Visitation is Wednesday May 20, 2020 from 4 - 8 pm at Jowett Funeral Home 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron, MI. Masks & social distancing is required & appreciated. Funeral services will be held outdoors on Thursday, May 21 at 12pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 3814 Keewahdin Rd, Fort Gratiot Township, MI, officiated by Chaplain Laura Stone. Tent & chair setup is not available at this time, so please wear your masks, bring a folding chair if you wish and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Published in The Times Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020