1/1
Bona J. (Bonnie) Sayer
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bona (Bonnie) J. Sayer

Port Huron - Bona (Bonnie) J. Sayer, 94, of Port Huron, passed away on August 27, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Bonnie was born in Port Huron, Michigan to Joseph and Gertrude Nicholson on May 2, 1926. She attended Port Huron High and married Christopher Sayer on January 29, 1946 in Port Huron, Michigan. She was a great cook and shared her gift working several years for the Port Huron school system. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the Port Huron Library. She and Chris traveled for many years in their fifth wheel to Texas and Florida with the Good Sam Club.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband Chris Sayer, Sisters Ruth Smith and Virginia Gardner, Brother Clark Nicholson. Daughter, Cheryl Mills, Son-in-law, Frederick L. Loshaw, Granddaughter, Lori Anne Carr and Grandson-in-law Craig E. Langley.

Bonnie is survived by Daughter; Julie Anne Loshaw. Son; Jim Sayer, Son-in-law; Dick Mills. Grandchildren; Wendi Langley, Frederick (Carolyn) Loshaw, Kerrin (Joe) Kostelic, Andrew (Melanie) Mills and Jeff (Naydia) Mills. She was blessed with 11 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.

She will be cremated and laid to rest with her late husband Chris Sayer at Lakeside Cemetery in the War Memorial wall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Port Huron Public library system.

The family of Bonnie Sayer wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Brookdale Assisted Living and Hospice of Madison Wisconsin.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved