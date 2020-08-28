Bona (Bonnie) J. Sayer



Port Huron - Bona (Bonnie) J. Sayer, 94, of Port Huron, passed away on August 27, 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin.



Bonnie was born in Port Huron, Michigan to Joseph and Gertrude Nicholson on May 2, 1926. She attended Port Huron High and married Christopher Sayer on January 29, 1946 in Port Huron, Michigan. She was a great cook and shared her gift working several years for the Port Huron school system. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the Port Huron Library. She and Chris traveled for many years in their fifth wheel to Texas and Florida with the Good Sam Club.



Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband Chris Sayer, Sisters Ruth Smith and Virginia Gardner, Brother Clark Nicholson. Daughter, Cheryl Mills, Son-in-law, Frederick L. Loshaw, Granddaughter, Lori Anne Carr and Grandson-in-law Craig E. Langley.



Bonnie is survived by Daughter; Julie Anne Loshaw. Son; Jim Sayer, Son-in-law; Dick Mills. Grandchildren; Wendi Langley, Frederick (Carolyn) Loshaw, Kerrin (Joe) Kostelic, Andrew (Melanie) Mills and Jeff (Naydia) Mills. She was blessed with 11 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren.



She will be cremated and laid to rest with her late husband Chris Sayer at Lakeside Cemetery in the War Memorial wall.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Port Huron Public library system.



The family of Bonnie Sayer wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Brookdale Assisted Living and Hospice of Madison Wisconsin.









