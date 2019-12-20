Services
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
visit and share memories
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bonita Mae Jones


1942 - 2019
Bonita Mae Jones Obituary
Bonita Mae Jones

Kimball Township - 77 went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Lake Huron Medical Center surrounded by her family.

She was born in Goodells, Michigan on February 19, 1942, daughter of the late Orville and Pearl (Tissman) Dimon.

She is survived by her children, William (Sue) Dimon, Pete (Linda) Jones, Debbie Jones, Lori (Bill 2012) Rich, Kenny (Linda) Jones, Dennis (Jill) Jones; daughter-in-law, Andria Jones; countless grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lula Kelley and Becky Dimon; several nieces and nephews; as well as many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Roy Jones; two grandsons, Trevor Jones and Devin Jones; two brothers, Mick Dimon and Tom (Marie) Dimon; and brother-in-law, Art Kelley.

The family honors the memory of Bonita and invites you to visit and share memories on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home- Hancock Street. A funeral service will take place on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Reverend Dr. Thomas Seppo. Interment will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Autism Society of America.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
