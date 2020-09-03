Bonita Smith
Yale - Bonita Smith, age 81, of Yale, Michigan died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Bonita Iris Southward was born February 23, 1939 in Sycamore, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Paul Southward and the late Marie H. & Woody Huber. She married Regis Ralph Smith on March 26, 1960 in Angola, Indiana. They celebrated 60 years of marriage together this year. She is survived by: her husband: Regis Smith; two sons: Randal (Susan) Smith of Roseville, MI and Russ (Esther) Smith of Yale, MI; her five grandchildren: Brandon (Danielle) Smith, Jordan (Kayla) Smith, Calvin (Joey) Smith, Kenton Smith, and Brieanne (Rob) Wolvin; and nine great-grandchildren: Oliver, Sawyer, Jaelyn, Leah, Keira, Spencer, Milo, Reed, and Hannah.
The Graveside Funeral will be held 1 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery in Yale, MI. Due to recent health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing (six feet apart) and wearing of masks (to be worn at all times) will be enforced.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Muir Brothers Funeral Home, 225 N. Main Street, Imlay City, MI.
