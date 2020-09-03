1/1
Bonita Smith
1939 - 2020
Bonita Smith

Yale - Bonita Smith, age 81, of Yale, Michigan died unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Bonita Iris Southward was born February 23, 1939 in Sycamore, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Paul Southward and the late Marie H. & Woody Huber. She married Regis Ralph Smith on March 26, 1960 in Angola, Indiana. They celebrated 60 years of marriage together this year. She is survived by: her husband: Regis Smith; two sons: Randal (Susan) Smith of Roseville, MI and Russ (Esther) Smith of Yale, MI; her five grandchildren: Brandon (Danielle) Smith, Jordan (Kayla) Smith, Calvin (Joey) Smith, Kenton Smith, and Brieanne (Rob) Wolvin; and nine great-grandchildren: Oliver, Sawyer, Jaelyn, Leah, Keira, Spencer, Milo, Reed, and Hannah.

The Graveside Funeral will be held 1 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery in Yale, MI. Due to recent health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing (six feet apart) and wearing of masks (to be worn at all times) will be enforced.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Muir Brothers Funeral Home, 225 N. Main Street, Imlay City, MI. Please be sure to sign our on-line register at muirbrothersfh.com to share condolences with the Smith Family.




Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City
225 N. Main St.
Imlay City, MI 48444
810 724 8285
September 3, 2020
In loving memory of our grandmother. We will love you and miss you always.
Brie Wolvin
Family
September 2, 2020
Rest easy Bonnie, you are at peace now.
Esther Smith
Daughter
