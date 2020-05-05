|
|
Bonnie Dawn Potter
Bonnie Dawn Potter made her transition on May 2, 2020, age 91. She was born April 5, 1929 to the late Warner G. Butterfield and Bernice V. Schindler in Benzonia, Michigan. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School and Central Michigan University in 1950 in Speech Pathology. She started 8 school Speech Therapy programs, 4 in Saginaw County and 4 in St. Claire County.
She married Glenn E Potter in 1953. He was from Chesaning, Michigan and taught Industrial Arts at Algonac High School. They were married 60 years. Bonnie was a teacher for 26 years as a speech therapist and elementary teacher for Algonac Community Schools.
Besides children, her passion was the arts. She helped start the Algonac Sponsors of the Arts, The Algonac Community Theater, The art Fair and The Sculpture, "In Northern Waters".
She is survived by her 2 daughters, Linda (Robert) Wakely, Nancy VanOver, and one son Jim (Belinda) Potter. She was blessed with seven Grandchildren, Heather Brown, David (Emily) VanOver, Lauren (David) Noehl, Sara (Jessica) VanOver, Ben (Jessica) Potter, Luke (Elizabeth) Potter, Andrew Potter, and four Great Grandchildren, Emily and Matthew Noehl, Ryan and Claire VanOver.
She will be interred in Benzonia, Michigan.
