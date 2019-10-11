|
|
Bonnie J. Sini
Marine City - Bonnie J. Sini, age 92, of Marine City, passed away on October 10, 2019.
She was born on February 9, 1927, in Detroit.
She married Eino O. Sini on April 2, 1949.
Bonnie owned and operated Sini Photo Service in Richmond, for 40 years.
She is survived by her husband, Eino, son, Steven and sister, Theodora Reuter.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements in care of Jowett Funeral Home - New Haven.
View obituary and share memories at www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019