Bonnie-Lee Kissling



Kimball - Bonnie-Lee Kissling, 76, of Kimball, Michigan, passed to eternal life on May 25, 2019 in Fort Gratiot.



She was born July 24, 1942 in Anaconda, Montana, to the late Rev. W.R. and Ruth Kissling.



After growing up in suburban Chicago, Bonnie attended and graduated from Valparaiso University with a BA degree. She later received a MA from Eastern Michigan University. After a year of social work in Chicago, Bonnie began her teaching career at Lutheran H. S. West in Detroit. After a few years there she started her remaining career in the Warren Woods School District in Warren, where she taught in junior high a few years and then at Tower H.S. until her retirement in 1999. While at Tower she directed school plays, chaired the English Department and chaperoned many Spring Break trips with her students to England.



Bonnie is lovingly survived by her sister, Sharon (Charles) Robinson of North Street; brother, Thomas (Barbara) Kissling of Okemos; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews to whom she was "Auntie Mame"; and countless students whose lives she touched. We were all entertained with her ever present sense of humor.



A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:00 am. The Reverend Donald Doerzbacher will officiate.



Her interment with her parents in Milwaukee, Wisconsin will occur at a later date.



Family and Friends wishing to make donations in Bonnie's memory may contribute to the Humane Society of St. Clair County at http://humanesocietysnap.com/



To send condolences, please visit www.pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on May 28, 2019