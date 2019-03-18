|
Brenda L. Hill
Port Huron - Brenda Lee Hill, 59, of Port Huron, formerly of Charlotte, North Carolina, entered eternal life on Saturday, March 16, 2019, after battling bladder cancer. She was born July 18, 1959 in Mt. Clemens to the late Thomas & Anna Hill. Brenda grew up in Marine City, and was a graduate of the Marine City High School Class of 1977. Brenda most recently worked as a Division Administrator for Profile Homes in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the course of her working career, she also sold real estate, worked for Blue Water Title Company in Port Huron, and in the Code Enforcement Office of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. When she wasn't working, she enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles, listening to music, and volunteering for various organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and the Lions Club in New Baltimore. She was also a fan of warm weather- no matter where she was, she always wore her flip flops.
She is survived by her loving family: sons, Christopher (Gail) Grabowski of Cottrellville and Craig (Hollie) Grabowski of Hampton, Virginia; daughter, Colette (Cory) Champine of Port Huron; grandchildren, Nathan, Aubrey, Addison, and Autumn Grabowski and Mitchell Morris; Sisters, Alice B.J. Hill of Charlotte, North Carolina and Beverly Manchik of Richmond; and a brother, William (Elaine) Hill of Peck. Cremation has taken place. A time to gather and share memories will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the New Baltimore Lions Club. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 18, 2019