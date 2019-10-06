|
|
Brenda M. Boyd
Port Huron - Brenda Mae Boyd, age 58, of Port Huron, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 25, 1961, to William and Frances (Hall) Wright in Port Huron, Michigan.
Brenda married Kevin Boyd on September 7, 1985, in Port Huron, Michigan.
She was a huge Detroit Tigers fan and never missed a trip to Florida for their spring training. Brenda loved to travel, grow roses, gamble and spend time with her family. She had a special heart for any animals that would show up on the porch and needed a home.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Kevin Boyd; father, William R. Wright; siblings, Terry Wright, Walter (Dawn) Wright and Timothy Wright, Vicky (Jeffrey ) Helms, and Roger Hall; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; as well as two dogs, Hailey and Gabbie.
Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Frances E. Hall and a brother, William R. Daleski.
The family honors the memory of Brenda and invites you to visit and share memories on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home, Hancock Street. A funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.
Memorials suggested to the Blue Water Humane Society or McLaren Hospice.
For information and guest book, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2019