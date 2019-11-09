|
Brenda S. Harvey
Port Huron Twp. - Brenda Suann Harvey, 63, of Port Huron Township, died Friday, November 8, 2019.
She was born January 13, 1956 in Grand Rapids to the late Elmer and Meta Scherzer. She married Jack Harvey on April 23, 1997 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Brenda retired from the Fort Gratiot Meijer after 30 years working in the deli department throughout several Michigan Meijer stores. She loved going to casinos and traveling out west to Colorado. Brenda was an animal lover and known for her generosity and happy demeanor.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; step-sons, Robert (Phyllis) Harvey and Timothy (Elaine) Harvey; and three grandchildren, Austin, Jennifer, and Michelle Harvey; and her very special dog, Moose.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Celebrant Laurie Wilson will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Water Area Humane Society. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019