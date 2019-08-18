|
Brendan "Ben" Phillip Johnson
South Bend, Indiana - Brendan "Ben" Johnson, age 53, of South Bend, IN, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, surrounded by family after a 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born October 5, 1965, in Moose Lake, MN.
Ben graduated from Moose Lake High School in 1984.
Ben and Stephanie Witucki were united in marriage in West Palm Beach, FL on August 19, 1989. The following year they returned to the midwest, residing in Port Huron, Michigan for thirteen years, and eventually relocating to South Bend, IN the summer of 2017.
Ben was a part of the Ecolab family, where he served as an agricultural specialist for over ten years, up until his illness in March of 2018.
He enjoyed spending time with family; playing cards and games; gardening; canning his famous beets and salsa verde; hunting and fishing; participating in annual canoe trips to the Boundary waters with his brothers, sisters, and even his father.
Ben will be remembered for his kindness and humble personality.
Ben is survived by his wife Stephanie; daughter Sarah (Brad Massman); son Nicholas (Amanda); father and stepmother Roland and Imogene Johnson; uncle Russ (Lois) Johnson, aunt Mary Rose Johnson, uncle Art Wuolle ( Heather), brothers John (Zoe), Patrick (Linda), Christopher (Rebecca), Brian (Betsy); and sisters Prudence, Pinky, Julie (Mike Benyo), Charlotte (Eric Swanson); sisters-in-law Mary Johnson, Cathy (Tony Kuberski), Lisa (Brian) Daniels, and Kristi Witucki (Randy Brooks) as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jean McIntyre; brother Kevin Johnson; aunt Rosalie Prink, mother in law, Mary Ann Witucki, father-in-law Ronald Witucki; and sister-in-law Nikki Witucki Brown.
The family honors the memory of Brendan and invites you to visit and share memories on Saturday, August 24, 2019, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm with a memorial service beginning at 12:00 pm at Smith Family Funeral Home-Hancock Street. Patrick Johnson will officiate.
Memorial are suggested to "Wishes of the Family."
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 18, 2019