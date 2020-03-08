|
Brenwood A. Arnold
East China - Brenwood A. Arnold, 95, of East China Township entered eternal life on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born June 17, 1924 at home in Marine City to the late Albert and Ursula Arnold. He graduated from Marine City High School. During high school Brenwood played on the High School football team and went on to play with a semi-pro team, the Champions. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater as a gunner's mate first class and was involved in several battles. He married Ellen Ouellette on June 25, 1949 in Holy Cross Church and have enjoyed 70 years of marriage. He worked at Chris-Craft for 27 years and then Ford Motor Company for 17 years as a carpenter. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed gardening, but most of all was devoted to his family and adored his grandchildren. Mr. Arnold is survived by his beloved wife, Ellen; son, Tony (Connie) Arnold of Kenockee Township; a daughter, Roberta (David) Sullivan of Kimball Township; six grandchildren, Todd Arnold, Brent (Stephanie) Arnold, Autumn Arnold, Kelly Wilt, Michelle (George) Taylor and Rachel Sullivan and ten great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Norma Voss. A Mass of Resurrection will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 12:00 noon in Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church, Marine City. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm with a scripture service being read at 7:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, St. Clair. Memorials may be directed to the family. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020