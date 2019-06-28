|
Brian Weymouth
Windsor, ON - September 14, 1961 - June 25, 2019
Brian passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019 with family by his side after a long battle with Cancer at 57 years of age. Beloved husband of Terry (Teresa, née Larsh). Loving father of Kylie, Kasey (Myles), Terry-Lyn (Dan) and Jessica (Kevin). Proud grandpa of Cahan, Tucker and Sloan. Dear brother of Jeff (Suzanne) Weymouth, Jayne (Blake) Lossing and Maureen McPhail. Uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.
Brian was an incredibly powerful man with a loving and gentle heart. He had a great sense of humor and a quick wit, which amused and delighted his friends and family. He was equally at home with mechanical engineering as computer science. Brian was always looking for opportunities to help people.
He loved restoring his cars and riding his dirt bike. Most of all he loved his wife and his family. Brian was thankful for his incredible life and cherished every moment.
Brian was a Marysville High School graduate from the class of 1980.
Memorial visitation on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2-5 and 7-9 p.m. and again on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until a Celebration of Brian's Life begins at 11:30 a.m. All will take place at Families First, 1065 Lauzon Road, East Windsor, 519-969-5841.
Published in The Times Herald on June 28, 2019