Bruce M. Harrison
Bruce M. Harrison

St. Clair - Bruce Michael Harrison, 71, of St. Clair, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

He was born September 17, 1948 in Detroit to the late William and Mildred Harrison. He married Martine Hulbert on May 26, 1979 in Dearborn.

Bruce was a loving and dedicated husband, father, papa and coach. He was a physical education teacher at Woodland Developmental Center and was loved by the students who affectionately called him coach. He was a Special Olympics coach for over 40 years, serving as Area Director and was inducted into the Michigan Special Olympics Hall of Fame for his years of involvement. He was a member of the Eastside Euchre Club, loved to play golf, enjoyed a good whiskey Manhattan and loved bonfires with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Martine; three daughters, Jennifer (Shawn) Sharrow, Kelly (Michael) Bilina and Megan Hofer; 11 grandchildren, Harper, Bo and Molly (Steve) Sharrow, Brady, Duke, Lola, Darla and Jacoby Bilina and Daxton, Jett and Vienna Hofer; four siblings, Pat (Rose) Harrison, Nancy Harrison (Brian Ford), Mary Beth Harrison and Katie (Rudy) Gacobelli; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Dumenjich.

Private services will be held.

Inurnment will be in Riverlawn Cemetery Columbarium, Marysville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Special Olympics.

Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
