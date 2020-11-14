1/1
Bryan T. Hartman
1943 - 2020
Bryan T. Hartman

Smiths Creek - Bryan Terrance Hartman, 77, of Smiths Creek, died Friday, November 13, 2020.

He was born February 5, 1943 in Port Huron to the late Henry and Elizabeth Hartman. He married Olive Johnson on February 24, 1962.

Bryan was employed with the St. Clair County Road Commission for 28 years. He was a life-time member of Maryville Masonic Lodge #498, where he was Master of the Lodge and Noruh Grotto Monarch in 1984 and a member of Blue Water Aerie #3702 (FOE) Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was president of SEIU local 516 for 37 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and most of all, spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, of 58 years, Olive; two sons, Roger (Patricia "Cricket") Hartman and Bryan Hartman (Sarah Tomaschko); nine grandchildren, Michael Hartman, Jackie (Chris) Moody, Nicole Brown, Anthony "AJ" Hartman (Brooke Kowalski), Ashley (Ryan) Loane, Brittany Brumfield, Cassandra (Billy) Stephens, Heather (Justin) Benedict and Holly Hartman (Chris Leidecker); 19 great grandchildren; brother, Martin (Janet) Hartman; sister, Arlene (Thomas) Sadilek; sister-in-law, Wava Hartman; sister-in-law, Leila Johnson and her daughter Ann (William) Henry; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Alexander, Noreen Tucker and Shirley Hodgins; and brother, Harry Hartman.

Visitation will be from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others. Private services for the family, including a Masonic memorial service will follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals.

To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
NOV
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
NOV
18
Service
07:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
I have known Bryan for over 60 years, he is my best friend and brother. There is not a person I know that
has met Bryan that hasn't felt the goodness that he showed to everyone. Bryan you will be missed, but will
live on and be remembered in my heart. Olive, I love you and send my deepest condolences. I can't be there physically, but you are in my thoughts and prayers always. Mike
Michael Redinger
Friend
