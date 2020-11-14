I have known Bryan for over 60 years, he is my best friend and brother. There is not a person I know that

has met Bryan that hasn't felt the goodness that he showed to everyone. Bryan you will be missed, but will

live on and be remembered in my heart. Olive, I love you and send my deepest condolences. I can't be there physically, but you are in my thoughts and prayers always. Mike

Michael Redinger

Friend