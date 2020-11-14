Bryan T. Hartman
Smiths Creek - Bryan Terrance Hartman, 77, of Smiths Creek, died Friday, November 13, 2020.
He was born February 5, 1943 in Port Huron to the late Henry and Elizabeth Hartman. He married Olive Johnson on February 24, 1962.
Bryan was employed with the St. Clair County Road Commission for 28 years. He was a life-time member of Maryville Masonic Lodge #498, where he was Master of the Lodge and Noruh Grotto Monarch in 1984 and a member of Blue Water Aerie #3702 (FOE) Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was president of SEIU local 516 for 37 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and most of all, spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, of 58 years, Olive; two sons, Roger (Patricia "Cricket") Hartman and Bryan Hartman (Sarah Tomaschko); nine grandchildren, Michael Hartman, Jackie (Chris) Moody, Nicole Brown, Anthony "AJ" Hartman (Brooke Kowalski), Ashley (Ryan) Loane, Brittany Brumfield, Cassandra (Billy) Stephens, Heather (Justin) Benedict and Holly Hartman (Chris Leidecker); 19 great grandchildren; brother, Martin (Janet) Hartman; sister, Arlene (Thomas) Sadilek; sister-in-law, Wava Hartman; sister-in-law, Leila Johnson and her daughter Ann (William) Henry; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret Alexander, Noreen Tucker and Shirley Hodgins; and brother, Harry Hartman.
Visitation will be from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18 in the Marysville Funeral Home. Please wear a mask for the comfort and safety of others. Private services for the family, including a Masonic memorial service will follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals
