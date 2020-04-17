|
|
C. Joan West
Kimball - 79, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her children.
She was born in Port Huron, Michigan on July 18, 1940, daughter of the late Truman and Gertrude (Weston) Hall.
She married the late Robert E. West on July 28, 1956, in Port Huron, Michigan.
Joan graduated from Port Huron High School and was the owner of Chippewa Embroidery. She liked bowling, golfing, hunting, and making crafts. She was a fan of the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers, but most importantly, Joan loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her son, Charles (Jennie) West of North Street; daughter, Vickie (Jamie) Koon of Kimbal Township; six grandchildren, Terri (Ellis) Six, Charlie (Michelle) West, Mandy Koon, Kyliegh West, and Amandalynn (Vernon) Preston; 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert West; and brother, Kenneth Rex Haddix.
Due to the restrictions on social gatherings at this time, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment took place at Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
Memorials are suggested to the or "Wishes of the Family."
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020