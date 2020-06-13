C. June Hitchings
Port Huron - June Hitchings, 99, of Port Huron, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Marwood Manor Nursing Home.
She was born at home in Port Huron on June 13, 1920. Although she missed her 100th earthly birthday by a day she is celebrating it with Jesus and her heavenly family. June was the daughter of the late James and Agnes Lane. When she was three years old the family moved to a farm in North Street, where she grew up. She married Ernest O. Hitchings on November 10, 1944. He preceded her in death on July 18, 1993.
June was a member of First United Methodist Church in Port Huron where she was active in United Methodist Women for many years and a member of the Memorial Committee writing thank you cards. June's first job at 15 was working at the Newberry Dime Store in Port Huron. She was a seamstress and made draperies for Fountains Custom Interiors for many years. She worked at Vollmer's Hallmark store in the Court of Flags Mall and was a life-time member of the Port Huron Hospital Auxiliary volunteering in the gift shop.
She is survived by nieces, Melanie (Lee) Masters, Lorraine (Gordon) Fisher, Sallie (Harold) Baker, Bonnie (Mark) Scheffler, Janet (Jim Early) Lane Barrett, Leanne McClenaghan, Sherri (Pat) Gouin and Janet (Howard) Swegheimer; nephews, Jim (Carol) Osborn, John (Teresa) Osborn, Alan Lane and Dale (Susan) Hitchings; special great-nephew Tom (Helen) Masters; and many other extended family members. She was preceded in death by sisters, Lenora Osborn and Mary Miller; brothers, Howard, Robert, George, Alvin and Harold Lane; nieces Charlene Barnes, Lorraine Miller, Karen Lane Eagle and Linda Lane; nephews, Larry, Tom and Bob Lane; and great-nephew, Reed Osborn.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Monday, June 15, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. A limited number of visitors will be allowed in at a time. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Private family services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. The Reverend William Wright of First United Methodist Church will officiate. Friends are welcome to watch the service livestream by going to June's obituary page on the funeral home website.
The public is welcome to join the family in the funeral home parking lot at 11:45 am for a procession to Lakeside Cemetery and graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandallfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.