Caleb G. Vincent
Caleb G. Vincent

Clyde Township - Caleb Gregory Vincent, 17, of Clyde Township, died Friday, July 24, 2020.

He was born September 16, 2002 in Port Huron.

Caleb was a 2020 graduate of Port Huron Northern High School. Caleb was full of life, loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with his close friends, Aiden, Ethan and Manny.

He is survived by his father, Mark (Chantel) Vincent; his mother, Sabrina Vincent and fiancé, Steve Briolat; seven siblings, Isaac, Alyvia, Jake and Charlie Vincent and Nolan, Wyatt and Breanna Briolat; his grandparents, Dennis (Connie) Rowland, Shelley (Al) Schoenherr, Gregory (Denise) Vincent, Denice Trombley and Elaine Briolat; great grandparents, Ted (Sharon) Vincent and Barbara Schoenherr; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and close friends, Aiden Horn, Ethan Proctor and Manny Willie.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 in The River Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. The Reverend William Wahl will officiate.

Burial will be in Burtchville Township Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Randall Funeral Home - Port Huron
912 Lapeer Ave.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 982-0179
