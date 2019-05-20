|
|
Calvin David McTaggart
Essexville - Calvin David McTaggart, 50, of Essexville, formerly of Port Huron, our kind-hearted, generous, and well-loved husband, son, brother, uncle, and wonderful friend passed away on the morning of Friday, May 17, 2019 at McLaren - Bay Special Care surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Cal was born in Ann Arbor on February 10, 1969, the son of Vincent Frederick McTaggart and the former Mary Jane Miller. While working at Kroger's, Cal met the former Wendy Daley. They dated, fell in love, and were united in marriage on September 18, 1993. Cal was currently the co-manager of the Essexville Kroger, where he was well-loved and respected. Prior to working for Kroger, Cal was employed by Wal-Mart for 10 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, attending the Renaissance Festival, spending time at the gun range, and was an avid volunteer who enjoyed donating his time to the River Roar, Relay for Life, and other fundraisers around the greater Bay City area. Above all, Cal enjoyed the simple things in life and time spent with family and friends.
He leaves to carry on his legacy, his devoted wife, Wendy McTaggart and siblings, Vickie (Mark) Hewett, Raymond McTaggart, Vincent "Dale" (Glenda) McTaggart, Adam (Denise) McTaggart; nieces and nephews, Jonmarc (Jackie) Hewett, KatieJo McTaggart, Raymond (Becca) McTaggart, Jr., Matthew (Becky) McTaggart, Angie (Dan) Melton, Dale Michael McTaggart, Jen (Dan) Hart, Justin McTaggart, and Luke McTaggart; mother-in-law, Patricia Coyle; father-in-law, Gilbert (Kate) Daley; sister-in-law, Michelle (Don) Lee, along with many great nieces, great nephews, extended family members, and countless friends. Cal was preceded in death by his father, Vincent McTaggart.
Cal's family will be present to receive visitors on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and again on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 9:00 AM until Calvin's 10:00 AM Life Celebration at Skorupski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 955 N. Pine Rd., Hampton Twp. Entombment will follow in Elm Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the wishes of the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family online at www.skorupskis.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 20, 2019