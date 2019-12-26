|
Calvin J. "Skip" Zimmer II
St. Clair - Calvin J. "Skip" Zimmer II, age 71, of St. Clair, passed away December 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on April 12, 1948 in Mt. Clemens to the late Calvin and Elaine Zimmer.
Skip enjoyed sports especially watching the Detroit Tigers. He liked to listen to Christian music and the radio along with reading his Bible. Skip participated in many activity programs at Community Enterprise formerly known as the ARC, where he made many lifelong friends and acquaintances, especially his special friend Judy Hurley. Most of all Skip loved the time he spent with his family and friends.
He is survived by his sisters; Laura Nugent, Pat (Harold) Layman, Peggy Nichols, brother; Tony Zimmer, aunt; Pam Zimmer, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Skip is preceded in death by his infant sister; Debbie Zimmer, Brother in law; Gerald Nugent and David "Nick" Nichols, niece; Colleen Nugent.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. visiting hours will be Friday December 27, 2019 from 6:00-8:00p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. along with Saturday 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be made to Community Enterprise formerly known as the ARC. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019