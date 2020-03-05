Services
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
2019 - 2020
Camilla Miller Obituary
Camilla Miller

Port Huron - Camilla Kim Hye Kyung Miller, 3 months, of Port Huron, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 2, 2020.

She was born November 11, 2019 in Detroit.

Camilla is survived by her mother, Chelsea Miller; 2 brothers, Melvin Jr. and Maddox "Worm"; and Grandparents Craig and Christine Miller; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. with visitation from 5-7:00p.m. in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. Celebrant Laurie Wilson will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
