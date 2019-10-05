|
|
Carl A. Volz, age 83, of Marlette, MI passed away unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
He was born August 6, 1936 in Minden City, MI son of the late Albert and Beatrice (Greniusen) Volz. Carl married Nora Lee Benedict February 16, 1957 and they were married for 62 years. He was a farmer, carpenter and an excellent finish builder. Carl built and maintained many commercial and residential buildings in Marlette. He was owner of Volz Farm Market for 40 years and co-owner of Volz Golf Carts for 18 years with his son Bill. He loved spending time with family and his friends. He enjoyed his John Deere tractors while working the fields, playing cards and riding his golf cart through the trails he had made on his property.
Carl is survived by his wife, Nora Lee Volz; children, Carla Diaz, Michelle (John) Webster and Bill (Carol) Volz; grandchildren, Melanie and Nathan Ross, Joe (Terry) and Mike (Kirsten) Scott, and Marissa and Cadie Ferguson; great grandchildren, Kenna, Nora and Brynlee Scott; siblings, Jerry Volz, Lottie Bea Beltz and Alberta Schinzing; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Volz; and sister Mary Lue Woods.
The family will receive visitors from 2 - 6 PM Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette and 10 AM until time of the service Monday at First United Methodist Church of Marlette.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM Monday, October 7, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Marlette, 3155 Main St., Marlette, MI with Pastor Mike Hollenbeck and Elder Alberta Schinzing officiating.
Burial will take place following the service at Marlette Cemetery in Marlette, MI.
Memorial Contributions may be made to United Hospice Service of Marlette Regional Hospital.
You may share an online condolence with the family at www.marshfuneral.com.
Arrangements by Marsh Funeral Chapel, 2675 Main St., Marlette, MI 48453 Phone 989-635-3658.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 5, 2019