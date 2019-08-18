Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Church
4025 North Road
Clyde, MI
Carl E. Nill


1924 - 2019
Carl E. Nill Obituary
Carl E. Nill

Port Huron Township - Carl Eddy Nill, 95, of Port Huron Township, formerly of Port Richey, Florida, went to be with the Lord, Friday June 14, 2019.

He was born May 17, 1924 in Watertown, New York to the late Carl and Lottie Nill. He married Betty Simonet on July 3, 1948 in Watertown, New York. She preceded him in death on June 26, 2012.

Mr. Nill was employed for 35 years by Verizon. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He is survived by two sons, Scott (Claudia) Nill and Bruce (Arlete) Nill; a daughter-in-law, Marie Nill; five grandchildren, Marissa (Franklin) Kuok, Laura (Jason) Macrander, Ryan (Tiffany) Nill, Christopher Nill, and Steven Nill; three great grandchildren; a brother, John Nill; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Eric.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Cornerstone Church, 4025 North Road, Clyde. The Reverend Peter Foxwell will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Marwood Nursing and Rehab. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
