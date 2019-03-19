Services
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985- 9605
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home, Inc.
1720 Elk Street
Port Huron, MI 48060
Lying in State
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church.
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Port Huron - Carl Joseph Breidenich, 84, of Port Huron, died Saturday, March 16, 2019.

He was born June 16, 1934 in Detroit to the late Karl and Clara Breidenich. He married L. Diane Doherty on May 5, 1956 at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Detroit. She preceded him in death on May 19, 2018.

Carl retired from the Detroit Edison as an electrical engineer in 1991 after over 40 years of employment. While employed with Detroit Edison, he graduated first in his class with a degree in electrical engineering from Lawrence Technological University. He enjoyed having breakfast with his friends, golfing, camping and enjoyed the St. Patrick's Day Parade. He was a great woodworker and also enjoyed crafting leather goods.

He is survived by his children, Steven (Nancy) Breidenich, Lorraine Bloink, Carl (Ellen) Breidenich, Mary (Scott) Shepley, Andrew (Sarah) Breidenich, John (Lisa) Breidenich, Anne (Rob) Vought, Patsy Breidenich and William Breidenich; 16 grandchildren; several great- grandchildren; brother, Richard Breidenich; sister, Louise (Dale) Tucker; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Robert Bloink; siblings, Sr. Mary Ann Breidenich O.P. and Franz Breidenich; and sister-in-law, Mary Breidenich.

Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm Wednesday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm.

Carl will lie in state from 10:00 am until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church. The Reverend Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Blue Water Hospice or St. Mary Catholic Church, Port Huron.

Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
