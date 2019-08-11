|
Carlena M. Schlinkert
Port Huron - Carlena M. Schlinkert, 64, of Port Huron, formerly of Traverse City, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Medilodge of Port Huron, where she lived for many years.
She was born May 23, 1955 in New London, Wisconsin to the late Frederick and Dorothy Schlinkert.
Carlena enjoyed making crafts, spending time with family and was passionate about fighting for the rights of the handicapped.
She is survived by three siblings, James Schlinkert, Susan McGlynn and Madonna (Michael) Lukitsch; and four nieces, Amber, Sophia, Ava and Michelle. She was preceded in death by her sister Dawn Schlinkert.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home. The Reverend Timothy Eichberger will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Clair.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 11, 2019