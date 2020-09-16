1/1
Carly T. Verbeke
1995 - 2020
Carly T. Verbeke

Phoenix - Carly Theresa Verbeke, 24, of Phoenix, Arizona, formerly of Marysville, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She was born November 12, 1995 in Port Huron to Gary and Tammy Verbeke Jr.

Carly was a Legal Intern for the State of Arizona House of Representatives. She earned two Bachelor's Degrees in Political Science and English from Arizona State University and was working on her Master's Degree. She loved traveling and music festivals, was an active advocate for the disability community, created the Disability Studies Undergraduate Program at ASU, and was a published author.

She is survived by her parents, Gary Verbeke Jr. and Tammy (Steve Wright) Verbeke; brother, Tyler Verbeke; twin brother, Kyle Verbeke; grandparents, Alan (Frances) French and Gary (Kathy) Verbeke; aunts and uncles, Jill Culp, Dondra (Paul) Leffler, Andy (Kristi) Verbeke, Craig (Angela) Verbeke and Sue (Rob) Keller; cousins, Lauren and Logan Culp, Dawson and Marlee Leffler, Ellis and Olivia Verbeke; and Steve Wright's children, Cheyenne and Logan Wright.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home.

Arrangements are by the Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
Funeral services provided by
Marysville Funeral Home - Marysville
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
