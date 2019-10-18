|
Carmen C. Morris
Port Huron - Carmen Clelia Morris, 92, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
She was born August 7, 1927 in Port Huron to the late Frank and Rampilia Sari. She married William J. Morris on April 20, 1946 in Port Huron. He died on February 11, 1993.
Carmen was employed with the Grand Trunk Western Railroad for 42 years. She was a long-time member of Griswold Street Baptist Church. Carmen enjoyed golfing, listening to music, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, William J. (Irina) Morris II and Ronald M. (Frances) Morris; one daughter, Dorian "Dori" Leigh Morris; 6 grandchildren, Anthony (Hillary) Morris, Rachel (Jeremy) VanHorn, Nathan (Amanda) Morris, Dominique (Anthony) Stone, Austin Morris, and Calli Morris; 7 great grandchildren, Bella and Tyler Morris, Quinn, Tobias, and Simon VanHorn, and Carmen and Christian Stone; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Merle, Gilbert, Frank, Victor, and Ivan Sari; and three sisters, Norena Barber, Margaret Maxim, and Mamie Whittaker.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Dr. Timothy North will officiate.
Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Austin Morris, Nathan Morris, A.J. Stone, and Tony Morris.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Missionary Fund at Griswold Street Baptist Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019