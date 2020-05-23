|
|
Carol A. Graham
Port Huron - Carol Ann Graham, 66, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord Friday, May 22, 2020.
She was born August 3, 1953 in St. Clair to Margaret and the late Leo Sprotberry. She married Ronald E. Graham on September 4, 1971 in Port Huron.
Carol attended Mt. Pleasant Bible Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and most of all being with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ron; three sons, Randy (Patricia), Jerry (Joelle) and Karl (Mindy) Graham; daughter Kari (Daniel) Behrendt; 15 grandchildren; mother, Margaret Sprotberry; three brothers, Paul (Shannon), Thomas (Tammy) and Steve (Catherine) Sprotberry; sister, Kay (Clate) Neal; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a nephew, Joshua Neal.
Private services for the family will be held at Mt. Pleasant Bible Church. The Reverend Stephen Anderson will officiate.
The family will have a service for the public at a later date.
Burial will be in Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Pleasant Bible Church Building Fund. Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 23 to May 25, 2020