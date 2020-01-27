|
Carol E. "Amee" May
Marysville -
Carol E. "Amee" May, 82, of Marysville, died Monday, January 27, 2020.
She was born May 10, 1937 in Port Huron to the late Emil and Norma Steinhaus. She married Theodore J. May on January 29, 1955 in Port Huron. He died September 1, 2017 after 62 years of marriage.
Mrs. May was a receptionist and office manager for many years for Dr. George Tache, DDS. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Marcie (James) Wilson and Sharon (Bruce) Campbell; a son, Theodore May II; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Joann Streeter; and a brother, Emil Steinhaus.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Steve Sovereen will officiate.
Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery, Port Huron Township. Pallbearers will be Craig Schlinkert, Adam Markel, Andy Wetzel, Steve Sovereen, Jim Fournier, Emil Steinhaus III, Lukas Markel, Harper Markel, Stella Wetzel and Sophia Wetzel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Blue Water Hospice. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020