Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
(810) 359-7700
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
Interment
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Forester Cemetery
Carol Johnson Obituary
Carol Johnson

Port Sanilac - Carol Johnson, 75 , of Port Sanilac passed away early Thursday, March 14, 2019.

She was born on July 8, 1943 to Thomas and Anna Hedegard.

Carol loved activities and hobbies that brought smiles and happiness to friends and her family, which she was devoted to. She loved crafts, baking, gardening and flowers. She would often bring cookies, cakes or other goods with her wherever she visited. Carol also loved walking along the beach looking for her favorite find which she called beach glass. Anyone who knew Carol, also knew that she absolutely adored and spoiled her dogs.

Carol is survived by her husband, George Johnson,; son Thomas Casada and wife Lisa; grandaughter Jessica and husband Jacob Lopez; and two great grandsons, Jacob and Jackson. Carol was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Joshua Casada and her two sisters, Doris and Sharon.

Visitation will be from 2-8 P.M. on Tuesday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home, with visiting from 10-11 A.M. Rev. Rich Kriesch will officiate. Interment will be at 2 P.M. Wednesday afternoon at the Forester Cemetery.

www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
