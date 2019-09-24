|
|
Carol June Saunders
East China - Carol June Saunders, 88, of East China, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, September 22, 2019.
She was born June 11, 1931 in Port Huron to the late Albert and Carol Dixon. She married James Saunders on June 11, 1966 in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2003.
June was a member of Life in Christ Fellowship. She was a pharmacy assistant at River District Hospital and was East China Township Clerk for several years. June enjoyed china painting, making porcelain dolls, and playing games with her family.
She is survived by her children, Gerald "Jay" (Traci) Roberts, Teri Lee (Steve) Fuller, Diane Roberts, Pamela (Dan) Marchlewski, Steven (Diann) Saunders, and Daryll (Violet) Saunders; sixteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; a sister, Sally McNinch; several nieces and nephews; and her former husband, Gerald Roberts. She was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Jean Werle.
Visitation will be 4-8 PM on Tuesday, September 24 in the Marysville Funeral Home, 1200 Michigan Avenue, Marysville.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 25 in the Marysville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM. The Reverend Verne Harris will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to Life in Christ Fellowship. To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 24, 2019