Carol L. DeLong
Fort Gratiot - Carol Lydia DeLong, age 86, of Port Huron, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 27, 2019.
She was born on December 5, 1932, in Port Huron, Michigan to the late Chris and Lillian (LuBahn) Waltenburg.
Carol married Robert R. DeLong on May 16, 1952, in St. John's United Church of Christ. They were married for 65 years. He preceded her in death on June 20, 2017.
Carol was a life long member of St. John's United Church of Christ, where she was part of the"JOY Club" and was a member of the kitchen crew for the church activities. She was a pharmacy technician for Briscoe Pharmacy for ten years.
Carol especially loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren. She was famous for her "Grandma D'" chocolate chip cookies.
Carol is survived by her children, Deborah (Jacques) Guske, Robin (Steven) Sharrard, Michael (Annette) DeLong, and Lori (fiance' Frank Armstrong) DeLong; grandchildren, Adam (Jennifer) Guske, Shaun (Francesca) Guske, Lacy (David) Mills, Nicholas (Lisa) DeLong, Brent (Erica) DeLong, Matthew (Sarah) Hunter, Jessica (William) Struble, and Joshua (fiance' Nichole Loomis); seventeen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by, five siblings Clifford Waltenburg, Thomas Waltenburg, Frederick Waltenburg, Charles Waltenburg, and Gwendolyn Cooper.
Private family services have been held.
Memorials are suggested to St. John's United Church of Christ.
For guestbook and information, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 2, 2019