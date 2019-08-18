|
Carol Louise Frances Gillis
St. Clair - Carol Louise Frances Gillis, age 85, of St. Clair entered eternal life to be with her Lord and Savior August 16, 2019. She was born December 12, 1933 in Detroit to the late Louis A. and Myrtle S. Saccoman. She and David W. Gillis III were married on June 13, 1974 in Mount Zion Lutheran Church, Detroit, Michigan.
Mrs. Gillis was a 1951 graduate of Denby High School in Detroit. She subsequently attended Macomb Community College earning a Certificate in Real Estate. Her continuing career education also included completion of the professional designations GRI and CRS as well as several advanced programs in mortgage finance and management.
Frances, as most people knew her, was employed in various aspects of real estate sales, brokerage management, and mortgage finance in Michigan and California for 23 years, retiring in 1995. In the mid-1970's she served as President of the Macomb County Board of Realtors Auxiliary.
She was an award-winning quilter who had learned the hand-stitching art well, introducing and guiding many others to the craft. As a carousel horse enthusiast since childhood, her miniature model collection numbered into the hundreds and her love of dolls provided the zeal for collecting them as well.
Frances was a life-long Lutheran and an active member of churches in Michigan and California, most recently Immanuel Lutheran Church in St. Clair. She had an unwavering faith in God and devoted time each morning to prayer, reading Bible scripture, and studying Christian devotionals. Mrs. Gillis was a former member of the Gideons Auxiliary and, as a volunteer for the Blue Water Pregnancy Care Center, taught Bible-study courses for clients, guiding them to understanding the importance of spiritual commitment.
Frances was a loving wife, devoted mother, wonderful friend, and dedicated servant to the Lord. Many will remember her contagious giggle and warm-comforting hugs, which left a lasting impression with everyone she met. Frances had the ability to quickly make new friendships wherever she went and never stopped cultivating and maintaining them. She insisted on ending most of her conversations with family members and friends with "God bless you."
She is survived by her husband David W. Gillis III; five sons, David A. (Terri) Procida, Michael J. (Pam) Procida, Mark S. Procida, Lawrence R. Procida and John A. Procida; three step-daughters, Jamie J. (Tony) Stegall, Shelley C. (Daryl) Baker, and Leslie S. Gillis; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Carol N. Ouellette, Patricia (Michael) Meldrum, and Linda J. (Andrew) Arneil. Her brother John L. Saccoman and sisters Shirley J. Burnett, MaryEllen S. Haber, and BarbaraAnn M. Shacoski predeceased her.
According to her wishes, no funeral service will be conducted, and cremation has already taken place with Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery in St. Clair. Those desiring to offer an expression of sympathy for Frances may wish to consider a donation to a in her name. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 18, 2019