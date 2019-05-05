Carol Van Buskirk



St. Clair - Carol Van Buskirk, 80, of Palmer Park Manor, St. Clair, Michigan, passed away on April 30, 2019 from many medical issues.



She was born June 21, 1938, daughter of Hattie and Ernie Williams. She married Jerry Van Buskirk on June 30, 1956 at St. Mary's Church. The memories she had of their 50th wedding anniversary, a weekend celebration at the Grayling Holidome, were unsurpassable.



Carol was a member of St. Mary's D of I. She was also a Campfire Girl and Slim Living leader, and Boy Scout assistant leader. Carol belonged to the Lupus Association, the Cancer Support Group, and the Florida Quilting Group.



Carol worked at Bacon's Laundromat in St. Clair. Then bought Carol's Laundromat in Marysville. Carol and Jerry also owned St. Clair Coney Island for two years.



Carol is survived by three children and their spouses: Randy (Liz) Van Buskirk, Longwood, Florida; Cindy (Bob) Yanik, Kimball, Michigan; and Kelly Bee (Don Coleson), Scottville, Michigan. She leaves behind thirteen grandchildren: Kristy (Sgt. Roy) Raska, Traverse City, Michigan; Chris (Wendi) Van Buskirk, Lake Mary, Florida; Sgt. Jon (Lizz) Van Buskirk, Eustis, Florida; Brennan (Harley) Gavlinski, Cadillac, Michigan; Hannah Gavlinski, Kyle, Cecelia, and Mariah Bee, Caitlin, Tristan, and Madison Coleson, all of Scottville, Michigan; Stephanie Bee, Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Tyler Bee, St. Helen, Michigan. She is also survived by six great grandchildren: Hattie and Roy Raska III, Traverse City, Michigan; Bradley McKinlay, Kimball, Michigan; Evie Van Buskirk, Lake Mary, Florida; and Landen and Silas Gavlinski, Cadillac, Michigan. Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life.



Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, of 56 years; her mother and best friend, Hattie Williams; two brothers, Jack and Bob Williams; and her grandson, Brad Mckinlay.



Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are in care of Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave., Port Huron.



A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at The Harvey Reinvestment Center, 3013 24th St., Port Huron at 11:30 on Saturday, May 18th.



Published in The Times Herald on May 5, 2019