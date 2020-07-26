Carol Wilt
Yale - Carol Elizabeth Wilt (nee Crawford), 82, of Yale, was born on March 8, 1938, in Port Huron, to Stewart and Bessie Crawford. She graduated from Port Huron High School and attended St. Clair County Community College. She met Charles Wilt on New Year's Eve of 1959. Soon after, he asked for her hand in marriage. Carol became Catholic, and they were married on October 1, 1960, at St. Edwards on the Lake, officiated by Father Hogan, who was a dear friend to her father, Stewart. This union of marriage led Carol to begin their life together moving to Charles' ancestral dairy farm in Yale, igniting the start of close to 60 years of being united in an enduring, loving bond withstanding all the joys and sorrows throughout their years together. From 1961 to 1971, the couple welcomed seven children: Catherine Mayre, Constance Helen, Cynthia Ann, Carolyn Mary (Matt), Charles Thomas (dec.), Christine Elizabeth, and John Kennedy. As the matriarch to her children, she displayed an everlasting love and was wholly dedicated to each one of them in her eternal display of caring and compassion, truly idolizing and relishing in each moment of their lives raising them as their mother. Carol was grandmother to Richard, John, Jessica, Jennifer, Amanda (Neil), Nicole, Melissa, Michelle, Haley, Brady, Chuck, and Kaylie. Her role as a grandmother was something that she portrayed immense love, dedication, and pride. Also, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Jane Hensien (Gilbert dec.) and nephews, Michael, William, and Jeffrey. Further survived by other relatives and many friends. Carol was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Yale and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel in Emmett, in which she took immense pride and joy offering her time and talent in service as a member of the Altar Society, The Daughters of Isabella, and as a Catechist teacher. Also, she was a lifetime member of Birthday Club, delighting in the company and pleasure of this group of women. With her beloved husband, Charlie, she enjoyed her vital role on their dairy farm, vacations to Mackinac Island, snowmobiling up north with friends, and drives along Lake Huron with him, while watching freighters, admiring lighthouses, and picnics together. Throughout the years, she displayed selfless dedication and happiness in the quality time she spent with each of her children and grandchildren, especially for holidays, birthdays, and family vacations, particularly the family camping trips. She was an avid photographer chronicling the lives of her family via pictures, loved birdwatching, and gardening. Carol died peacefully in her home with her family on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Stewart and Bessie Crawford and her dear son, Charles Wilt II. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Kaatz Funeral Directors, 10 South Main Street, Yale, Michigan, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm with Rosary Service at 6:00 pm. Rite of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, 10:30 am with visiting from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 10828 Brandon Road, Emmett, Michigan. Rite of Committal is at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yale, Michigan for family only. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sacred Heart Church of Yale, Daughters of Isabella, or to the Wishes of the Family.
