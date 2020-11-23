I don’t even have the words for how much I will miss my Aunt Carol. She always made me laugh with her quick wit and humor. The little pranks she likes to pull on me makes me smile when I think of them. She knew I loved a good joke and she would milk it! I am blessed to have had her as my Aunt. I love her so much and will miss her forever. Prayers and blessings to my Uncle Elmer and cousins Diane and Steve and their families. Love you all.

Heather Dewey Wagner

Family