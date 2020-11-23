CarolAnn Dewey
Washington - CarolAnn Dewey, 83, of Washington, Michigan entered eternal life on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born on December 23, 1936 in Marine City, Michigan to the late Francis and Mildred Sicken. CarolAnn married Elmer Dewey on June 8, 1957 in Our Lady on the River Parish Holy Cross, Marine City and they have enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Throughout her life, she held careers at several different companies in Florida where she resided for 62 years until she and Elmer moved back to Michigan in 2018. CarolAnn was a member of the Women's Bowling Association in Port Huron. She was a leader for the Girl Scouts of America. She also enjoyed crafting, cooking and tracing family genealogy in her free time. Most of all she was devoted to her family.
CarolAnn is survived by her husband, Elmer; her daughter, Diane (Jeff) Nance of Washington, MI; her son, Stephen (Karin) Dewey of Pompano Beach, FL; two grandsons, Christopher (Alyssa) Nance of Grand Rapids, MI and Matthew Nance of Covington, KY; one great-grandson, Beckham Nance; two cousins, Tom and Susan Steinmetz of Marine City, MI as well as brother-in-law, Donald Romain Dewey of Marine City, MI and sisters-in-law, Sharon Dewey of Cedar Rapids, IA; Emma Sharrow of Port Huron, MI and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah Nance in 1995; brother-in-law, Harvey Dewey; sister-in-law, Edith Dewey; cousin, Donald Steinmetz and beloved uncle and aunt, George and Margaret Steinmetz.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1:00pm with a visitation held from 10:00am until the time of service in Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Marine City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the American Cancer Society
