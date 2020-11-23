1/1
CarolAnn Dewey
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CarolAnn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CarolAnn Dewey

Washington - CarolAnn Dewey, 83, of Washington, Michigan entered eternal life on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was born on December 23, 1936 in Marine City, Michigan to the late Francis and Mildred Sicken. CarolAnn married Elmer Dewey on June 8, 1957 in Our Lady on the River Parish Holy Cross, Marine City and they have enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Throughout her life, she held careers at several different companies in Florida where she resided for 62 years until she and Elmer moved back to Michigan in 2018. CarolAnn was a member of the Women's Bowling Association in Port Huron. She was a leader for the Girl Scouts of America. She also enjoyed crafting, cooking and tracing family genealogy in her free time. Most of all she was devoted to her family.

CarolAnn is survived by her husband, Elmer; her daughter, Diane (Jeff) Nance of Washington, MI; her son, Stephen (Karin) Dewey of Pompano Beach, FL; two grandsons, Christopher (Alyssa) Nance of Grand Rapids, MI and Matthew Nance of Covington, KY; one great-grandson, Beckham Nance; two cousins, Tom and Susan Steinmetz of Marine City, MI as well as brother-in-law, Donald Romain Dewey of Marine City, MI and sisters-in-law, Sharon Dewey of Cedar Rapids, IA; Emma Sharrow of Port Huron, MI and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah Nance in 1995; brother-in-law, Harvey Dewey; sister-in-law, Edith Dewey; cousin, Donald Steinmetz and beloved uncle and aunt, George and Margaret Steinmetz.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1:00pm with a visitation held from 10:00am until the time of service in Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Marine City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefunerahome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
(810) 765-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
November 23, 2020
I don’t even have the words for how much I will miss my Aunt Carol. She always made me laugh with her quick wit and humor. The little pranks she likes to pull on me makes me smile when I think of them. She knew I loved a good joke and she would milk it! I am blessed to have had her as my Aunt. I love her so much and will miss her forever. Prayers and blessings to my Uncle Elmer and cousins Diane and Steve and their families. Love you all.
Heather Dewey Wagner
Family
November 22, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.I will miss hearing from her and her wonderful sense of humor my thoughts and prayers are with you Elmer and your family.It seems like only yesterday we were all laying sod on Thanksgiving Day at dad’s house in Pompano. I know Carol remembered it. Love to you Elmer so sorry for your loss. I will keep in touch.
Karlene Cleland
Friend
November 22, 2020
A significant loss will be felt for family and friends. All love and prayers are sent.
Martha and Dan Snyder
Family
November 22, 2020
Carol is a life long friend and classmate of myself and wife Elaine. We will miss her practical jokes and fighting spirit. Carol beat Cancer three times and suffered through numerous health issues but always remained positive and steadfast. We wish we could have had a final visit with her before her death. May God give her peace in heaven.
Terry Washburn
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved